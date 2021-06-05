AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

