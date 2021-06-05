AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,662 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

