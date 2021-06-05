AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Turning Point Brands worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $209,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPB opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $834.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.53. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.