AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,562 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

