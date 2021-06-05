agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of AGL opened at $35.20 on Thursday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

