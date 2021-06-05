Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $57.60 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.