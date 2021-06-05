Aidos Kuneen Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $989,626.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

