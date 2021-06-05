Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.07.

APD stock opened at $304.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

