Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $269.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $229.17 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

