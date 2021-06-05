Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.74. Air T shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 4,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

