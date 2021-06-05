Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €109.92 ($129.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.13. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.