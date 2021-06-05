Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $914.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post sales of $914.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $352.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $582.35 on Friday. Align Technology has a one year low of $237.24 and a one year high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

