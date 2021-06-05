Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Sells $1,372,582.35 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $1,372,582.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alexander sold 18,113 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,623,649.32.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $2,455,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $89.62 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 3.1% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Allakos by 7.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

