ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

