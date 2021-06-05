Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.00.

ADS opened at $118.17 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

