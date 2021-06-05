Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,327 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of The Chemours worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

