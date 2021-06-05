Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,810 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Flowers Foods worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,369,000 after purchasing an additional 308,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after buying an additional 244,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after buying an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

