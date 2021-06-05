Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.03 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,213,346. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCL opened at $134.15 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $87.60 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.