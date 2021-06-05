Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Meritor worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 6,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

