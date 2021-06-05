Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,700 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $216.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.19. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.