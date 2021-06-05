Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 300 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of WD-40 worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $41,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $244.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

