Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

