American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $14.00 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a None dividend on Friday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 14.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,955 shares of company stock worth $26,461,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

