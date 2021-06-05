American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of MRNA opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 164.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,413,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,583,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,164,235 shares of company stock valued at $284,298,997. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.