American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.