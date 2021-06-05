AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in General Mills by 1,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in General Mills by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in General Mills by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

