Ampleforth Governance Token Price Hits $20.53 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $142.31 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $20.53 or 0.00056774 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00293397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.01126061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.74 or 1.00129993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,932,412 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

