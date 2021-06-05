Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,332 shares of company stock worth $1,345,120. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.