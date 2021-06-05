Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.61. 32,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,148. The stock has a market cap of $257.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.