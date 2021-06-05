Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.