Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $0.99 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Apple reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

