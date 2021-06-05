Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post sales of $129.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.60 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $514.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $511.73 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in First Merchants by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. 90,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

