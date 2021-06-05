Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post $4.62 EPS

Brokerages expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.01. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $4.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $18.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 259,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $144.03 and a twelve month high of $201.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

