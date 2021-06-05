Analysts Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price at $3.96

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several research firms have commented on DRTT. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 257,931 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.