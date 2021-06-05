Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Target Price at $59.40

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

