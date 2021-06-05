Analysts Set Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Target Price at $13.00

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNDC shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 246.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Landec by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.