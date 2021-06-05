Analyzing Excellon Resources (EXN) & Its Peers

Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) is one of 94 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Excellon Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

5.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Excellon Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources N/A N/A N/A Excellon Resources Competitors 277.04% -304.66% -2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Excellon Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources Competitors 724 3251 3456 103 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 32.51%. Given Excellon Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Excellon Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million -$16.02 million -11.40 Excellon Resources Competitors $1.48 billion $182.18 million 5.35

Excellon Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Excellon Resources competitors beat Excellon Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.