Analyzing Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 5.07 $177.88 million $1.16 27.85 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -29.80

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 18.24% 11.50% 8.61% Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pan American Silver and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 6 0 2.86 Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $38.55, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 81.77%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Risk and Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

