Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $59.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

