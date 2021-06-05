Anchor (ANCT) Market Cap Hits $10.17 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and $3,596.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00076270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.09 or 0.01017067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.62 or 0.10024317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

