Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $77.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

