ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.68 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,597 shares of company stock worth $2,695,859 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

