Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $393.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

