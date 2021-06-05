Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,545.50 ($20.19), with a volume of 1,055,169 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

The stock has a market cap of £15.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,736.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

