Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,545.50 ($20.19), with a volume of 1,055,169 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).
The stock has a market cap of £15.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,736.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
