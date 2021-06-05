APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $26.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

APA stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -390.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

