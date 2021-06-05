Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 110,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $626,781. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

