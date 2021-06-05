Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78,643 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

