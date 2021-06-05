Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Sells $44,520.00 in Stock

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Max Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $33,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Max Munn acquired 5,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Max Munn acquired 5,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00.

AUVI stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Applied UV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

