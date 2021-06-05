Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $149,190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

