Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.17.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,437 shares of company stock worth $3,253,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $377.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

